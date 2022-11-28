Over 1,000 people turnout for early voting in Bulloch Co.

STATESBOR, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 1,600 people lined up through the day in Bulloch County for the runoff.

Bulloch County’s Election Supervisor says, if numbers from the first few hours serve as any indication, this could be a near record turnout for a runoff.

The midday line stretched out the building and around the entrance as people waiting to cast one vote in Georgia’s senate runoff. Election supervisor Shontay Jones says they saw almost 150 voters in the first hour and 700 by noon.

She says counties across Georgia have expected heavy turnout.

“We’ve added more people at check-in, four people where we normally have two. We have two scanners we’re running. That’s helping keep the line moving faster,“ said Shontay Jones, the election supervisor.

She warns people to plan for parking challenges due to construction at the county building next door. They’re trying to do what they can to accommodate voters.

“We’ve always voted 8 to 5. But to accommodate those who’re getting off work and it only lasting a week, we’ve extended it from 8:00 to 5:30.”

The election office mailed out over 1,200 absentee ballots. She reminds those voters they can bypass the line if they’re simply delivering those ballots.

You have until Friday to cast an early ballot. After that, you’ll need to go to your precinct and vote next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.