Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Troopers from Post 42 Rincon received a notification of a stolen car which had just entered Georgia from South Carolina Monday morning.

Officials say the Trooper located the stolen BMW on Interstate 95 South near mile marker 109 and attempted a traffic stop. 

The driver refused to stop for the Trooper, causing a chase. The driver continued south on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed before crashing into another car at Mile Marker 89. 

The driver exited the car and ran away. Troopers completed an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the driver. 

The occupants of the car struck by the suspect were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left three people hurt

Latest News

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left three people hurt
K-9 Mac
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Mac
Voting in Chatham County
Voting in Chatham Co. begins for Georgia’s Senate runoff race
Kareem Smalls
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls