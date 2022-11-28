Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Troopers from Post 42 Rincon received a notification of a stolen car which had just entered Georgia from South Carolina Monday morning.

Officials say the Trooper located the stolen BMW on Interstate 95 South near mile marker 109 and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop for the Trooper, causing a chase. The driver continued south on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed before crashing into another car at Mile Marker 89.

The driver exited the car and ran away. Troopers completed an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the driver.

The occupants of the car struck by the suspect were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

