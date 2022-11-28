Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Empire hosting Wine and Fries event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue the season of giving, we have another fun opportunity you might enjoy.

By turning back the clock, so to speak, for one of those childhood experiences - you can also help kids and their families.

Bill Sorochak, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charites of the Coastal Empire, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the annual Wine and Fries event this week!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.