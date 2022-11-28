Screven Co. farmer offers tips for taking care of your Christmas tree

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For many, the Christmas holidays officially start with the purchase of a fresh tree. But that “real” tree involves more work than just buying it and bringing it home.

As you start looking for your perfect Christmas tree, one tree grower said you need to do a little homework before you go shopping.

Gary Weaver started raising Christmas trees almost a decade ago and now has several varieties across six acres. He says some people go shopping without an idea of the size they need or where in their house it’s going.

“Definitely know your ceiling height. Because a nine foot tree won’t fit a seven food ceiling. And stick with that. If you’ve got an eight foot ceiling, you don’t need more than a seven foot tree,” Weaver said.

He says knowing your space can help you decide how tall or how wide a tree you need. He also reminds people they have water and maintain the tree, or they risk having a fire hazard.

As a retired fire chief, he knows all too well how quickly trees and other decorations can burn. He says a few basic steps can reduce the risk.

“Of course, anytime you can eliminate an extension cord, do that. If you do need one, use one that’s large enough to accommodate the lights you have on the tree,” Weaver said.

He suggests unplugging the lights from their power source when you go to bed or go to work. He also says keep trees and other decorations away from fireplaces and other heat sources.

He also suggests you go online to the Georgia Christmas Tree Growers Association because they have plenty of helpful information.

