12 Days of Giving holiday celebration

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12 Days of Christmas made famous by the song don’t actually start until Christmas Day. But the 12 Days of Giving on Savannah’s riverfront get here much sooner.

Plant Riverside District is introducing a new holiday event in partnership with other local merchants - free stuff for 12 days beginning December 1.

Scotty Henley is the Entertainment Director at Plant Riverside and has the details.

