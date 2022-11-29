Sky Cams
Bethesda Academy receives donation from Oglethorpe Driving Club

Bethesda Academy receives donation from Oglethorpe Driving Club
Bethesda Academy receives donation from Oglethorpe Driving Club(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Private School received a generous donation today.

Oglethorpe Driving Club gave Bethesda Academy over $16,000.

The club is a local group of Auto and Motorsports enthusiasts in the Coastal Empire who are dedicated to philanthropic endeavors.

Part of the funds from the donation were raised during the club’s 6th annual event “Cars on the Burn.”

Club officials say this year was their biggest total yet.

One of the club members spoke about how this all came about and why it’s important to them to donate.

“It started because one of our members, our first president actually was adopted from Bethesda and he and his brother were the last baby’s from the baby room. And so he wanted to give back and one of our two philanthropic efforts is Bethesda,” said Michael Shortt with the Oglethorpe Driving Club.

Bethesda was a former orphanage.

It was turned into a private school for boys 6th through 12th grade in 1992.

