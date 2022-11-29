Cooler this morning, wet on Wednesday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be on the cool side, as cooler air continues filtering in behind a cold front.

After a cool start this morning, we'll warm up to the lower 70s this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/bptM7b4Mjk — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 29, 2022

Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s for inland areas and mid to upper 40s around Savannah at daybreak. Afternoon highs will once again make it to the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next best chance for rain arrives on Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes across the region. A stronger storm or two will be possible during the morning, especially west of I-95. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid 70s, but rain clears the coast by the mid afternoon. Cooler air moves in behind the front with lows in the mid 40s around Savannah Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs only making it into the upper 50s during the afternoon as drier air settles back in. Friday will be the chilliest of the work week with inland areas in the upper 30s and lower 40s closer to Savannah.

Warmer weather builds back in this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 70s and morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

