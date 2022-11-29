Sky Cams
Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this Saturday

FILE PHOTO - Previous Savannah Bridge Run
FILE PHOTO - Previous Savannah Bridge Run
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will be this Saturday.

More than 3,500 registered runners will take part in the race over the Talmadge Bridge.

The Start line for the 5K and Double Pump starts on Hutchinson Island, while the 10K will be on Montgomery Street by Savannah Civic Center. The finish line is at the Intersection of Montgomery Street and W. Oglethorpe Ave

Run Schedule:

  • 8:00 a.m. 5K Start Time
  • 8:30 a.m. 10k Start Time
  • 9:15 a.m. Live Music
  • 10 a.m. 5K Awards
  • 10: 15 a.m. Live Music
  • 10:45 a.m. Ruck Awards/Costume Contest/Corporate Challenge
  • 11:00 a.m. 10K Awards/Double Pump Awards
  • 11:45 a.m. Post-Race Party Ends

Road closures and detours along the routes will be in effect between 7:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Streets reopen on a rolling basis after the last participant passes and course materials are removed. Streets along the early miles of the route open earlier than roads along the end of the route.

Residents and businesses near the racecourse are urged to plan and be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes.

For a complete list of road closures, click here.

