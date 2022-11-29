Sky Cams
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC held a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce its new president & CEO,...
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As soccer fans across metro Atlanta gather to cheer on Team USA in the 2022 World Cup, a local soccer team is sharing some excitement of their own.

Atlanta United FC has named its new president and CEO and it’s none other than soccer legend Garth Lagerwey. The team held a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce Lagerwey, who delivered remarks and answered questions from the media.

Atlanta United's new president/CEO

RELATED: Atlanta United names Garth Lagerwey Club President and CEO

Lagerwey comes to Atlanta after leading the Seattle Sounders FC to their 2022 Concacaf Champions League title earlier this year. Before his move to Seattle, he served as General Manager/Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations for Real Salt Lake.

The Duke University graduate is also a former goalkeeper for the Kansas City Wizards, Dallas Burn and Miami Fusion.

“I see the opportunity to lead Atlanta United as a dream come true for me,” said Lagerwey. “The opportunity to take on the chief executive role at a club with incredible ownership, unmatched resources and infrastructure, and the amazing fan support this club has enjoyed from the start, all made this move the perfect next step in my career. Honestly, it’s the chance of a lifetime and I could not be more excited to get to Atlanta and get to work.”

