Georgia Power installs another piece of grid improvement project

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power is installing another piece of technology to increase reliability in Savannah.

It’s part of the grid improvement project the company says they have been working on for over a decade.

The smart device will make the power grid in our area more accessible as demand for energy continues to grow. It will help serve more than 1,300 customers in the southwest Savannah area.

The External Affairs Manager with the company says the new technology will help speed up repairs when there’s an outage.

“This piece of equipment is self-healing. It will immediately tell us what is wrong and many times we’ll be able to fix the problem without sending out a truck. It will help us isolate it, and solve it much quicker than ever before,” Swann Seiler said.

Seiler said Georgia Power has invested $10 billion in the last decade to make the grid stronger and they plan to continue to push the barriers in the area.

