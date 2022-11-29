Georgia sees large early voting turnout for U.S. Senate runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people have already cast their ballots early for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing-off against Republican Herschel Walker.

We are just eight days away from election day and people in our area have already turned-out to vote.

Here are some unofficial numbers from the secretary of state’s office:

In Liberty County, more than 2,100 have voted early in-person and close to 400 by mail.

In Effingham, almost 1,200 people have voted so far.

In Bryan County, about 1,700 and, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars, more than 4,500 people had voted early in Chatham County as of Sunday.

Chatham County had a head start voting this past weekend with early voting beginning Saturday.

And today, there were some long lines at the polls. Some people told us they waited an hour to vote, but it was worth the wait.

“I think all elections are important, but this one is really important because it has to do with the future of my kids and grandkids in the state of Georgia,” a voter said.

“He has instilled in me and my grandparents have also, the importance of getting out and using our right to vote and just getting it done early,” another voter said.

Early voting ends this Friday. The runoff is next Tuesday, December 6th.

Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer in the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State, released preliminary early voting numbers for all counties in Georgia.

Below is a list of the counties in our area:

Appling County - 682

Bacon County - 433

Bryan County - 1,697

Bulloch County - 1,736

Camden County - 956

Chatham County - 4,519

Evans County - 377

Jeff Davis County - 313

Liberty County - 2,137

Long County - 394

McIntosh County - 687

Montgomery County - 208

Tattnall County - 726

Toombs County - 669

Wayne County 1,007

