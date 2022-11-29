Sky Cams
Gluten-free Diet Awareness Month: Snickerdoodle Cookie Cupcakes

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gluten-free Diet awareness month continues which is used to shows support to those who suffer from celiac disease and educate you on how these foods can have a positive impact on the body.

Celiac Home Chef and Gluten-Free Expert, Jen Fiore joined us last time to give you a thanksgiving meal idea, now she is back again to show us how to make a delicious gluten-free dessert that you can serve this Christmas season.

