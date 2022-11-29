How Local Option Sales Tax impacts property owners in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County and the eight cities within it have just a little over a month to come to an agreement on how to split revenue from the Local Option Sales Tax.

And if they can’t agree by then, the tax will go away.

You might be wondering what that means for YOU as a taxpayer.

The short answer is if the Local Option Sales Tax goes away, it would likely have the most impact on property owners.

Here’s how LOST works when it’s in place.

LOST is a 1% sales tax that you pay in Chatham County, whether you’re in the unincorporated part, or if you’re in a city.

The money generated from the tax goes towards city and county budgets.

Without that sales tax, the county says they’ll instead get that money through property taxes.

But, when LOST is in effect, you will see a credit on your property taxes.

How much that tax credit is, however, depends on where you live.

“If you look at what the property taxpayers are getting across Chatham County, whether they live in one of the cities within Chatham County, or live in the unincorporated area, I think you see some disparity there, where some property taxpayers are getting a lot more benefit than others,” said Clint Mueller, legislative director with ACCG.

According to 2021 data, with LOST in effect, property owners in unincorporated Chatham County saw a 10.9% discount on property taxes which is the lowest rate in the whole county.

People that live on Tybee saw a 37.6% reduction. In Savannah, that’s 60.7%.

Property owners in Bloomingdale or Vernonburg got a 100% reduction, meaning they didn’t pay property tax at all.

“You can see, what’s the percentage they get off their tax bill because of LOST, and I think what you’ll find is that the residents in the city get a much higher percentage off their tax bill that the unincorporated residents get.”

For some people, the amount of money paid in sales tax may be more than the reduction on your property tax bill.

“‘Oh, the sky is falling, if this tax goes away, everyone’s gonna get a tax increase.’ Well, yeah, everybody that owns property and pays property tax will get a property tax increase, but they’re also going to get a sales tax reduction at the same time. And whether they truly get a total tax increase or not depends on how that property tax increase relates to their sales tax reduction.”

Chatham County and the eight cities within it are in mediation right now, trying to decide how to split the money they would get from LOST starting in 2023.

If they don’t make a decision by December 30th, the sales tax goes away and so does the property tax credit.

