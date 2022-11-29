‘I’m going to miss you:’ End of watch ceremony held for K9 Mac

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one their narcotics dogs.

K9 Mac was given the final call earlier Tuesday after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma last week.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area came together to honor K9 Mac who served not only Chatham County but also the country.

“This is the final call for Chatham County Sherrif’s Office narcotics and patrol department. K9 Mac. End of watch. November 26, 2022.”

The final call went over police radio during an End of Watch ceremony for K9 Mac.

Fellow deputies joined Mac’s handler Sergeant Javier Valdes to honor the narcotics and patrol dog.

This video is from when deputies said their final goodbyes to Mac on Saturday.

“Sometimes these dogs work so hard and their work ethic is so strong, that sometimes we forget, we think they’re invincible and they’re not. They’re just like us,” Deputy Gary Taylor said.

Mac served with Chatham County law enforcement for three years participating in over 300 searches.

Before that he served in the Army deployed overseas twice.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher says the K9s and their handlers become inseparable.

“The animals stay with the handler 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year. It’s like a part of the family,” Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said.

Following a massive procession of police cars supporting agencies gathered at the sheriff’s complex describing K9 Mac’s work as heroic and fearless.

“Javie and I were called out around midnight to search a container of coal and Mac did not even to enter the container. He sat at the door of the container and would not leave it. Even though me and Javie didn’t see anything, that trust later turned out to be a seizure of over 600 kilos of cocaine saturated inside the coal and the first seizure of this kind in the U.S. That is how good this team was, ” Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Libie Jason said.

Mac’s handler almost too emotional to speak says out of the three dogs he’s worked with Mac was the best.

“It was hard in the beginning with him, but I finally got to trust him. I’ll end it with I love you, I’m going to miss you. Go raise some hell in heaven like you did down here,” Mac’s Handler Sgt. Javier Valdes said.

