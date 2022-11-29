Negotiations continue between Chatham Co. leaders on LOST funds

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s just over a month left for Chatham County leaders to negotiate with local cities, over how to split millions of dollars from the Local Option Sales Tax.

A 31/69% split with 31% of the LOST funds going to Chatham County. That’s 8% higher than the proposed amount written to the county from the 8 municipalities within Chatham two weeks ago.

Chairman Chester Ellis said he wants their percentage to go up every year until it’s 50/50.

For almost six months, they’ve been going back and forth about how to split LOST.

There’s a lot at stake, including millions of dollars in funds that could expire

County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis feels the county deserves more than the offer on the table.

“The [November] 17th was the first time the county was given the option of the 23/77% split between the county and municipalities and I’m here to tell you that will not work.”

Chairman Ellis says critical services the county provides for themselves and cities within Chatham cost more now.

“Ten years ago, the price was $98 million, two years ago, the price was $140 million, now it’s $152 million.”

But with just over a month left to agree, why is Chatham County addressing the issues with the negotiation now?

“We’ve been painted as the bad guys on the block... the ones hard to get along with, but you can see by the facts. Why are people apt to believe a lie six times quicker than the truth?”

Chairman Ellis also said in today’s press conference, “there are 155 counties that use LOST and of that Chatham County is at the bottom.”

So what happens if they can’t agree by Dec. 30th?

According to Chatham County leaders:

If municipal and county leaders don’t reach an agreement by the Dec. 30th deadline, Local Option Sales Tax will cease.

As for the impact on taxpayers, it depends on where they live and when the millage rate is set for their governing body.

For instance, Chatham County doesn’t set a millage rate until July, so residents in unincorporated Chatham wouldn’t see a possible property tax hike until then.

The way to bring LOST back would be through a referendum vote. However, it can’t be put on the ballot until early 2024.

