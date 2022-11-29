New red light installed at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of many projects aiming to ease traffic on a Bryan County roadway will start soon.

A new red light at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway will go live on Thursday.

Over the past few months Bryan County commissioners have partnered with G-DOT on traffic studies ahead of a slew of projects expected in the coming years.

The first being this red light.

County commissioners say the light will be up for at least one to two years while GDOT completes a redesign and eventually puts in a roundabout at this intersection.

The roundabout will be a part of the seven future total expected to be built along 280 between highway 80 and Wilma Edward Roads.

We’ve been following these projects for months which will also include improvements to the exit on nearby I-16 to help drivers exit the highway faster.

It’s not clear when the remaining projects are set to begin.

The new Hyundai plant and other industrial facilities are being built near 2-80.

County commissioners say since those projects are expected to bring more traffic to the area this work is essential.

“Without the improvements it would be total gridlock. It’s going to slow down a little bit while the improvements are going on. With all of the businesses, with Hyundai locating and all of the other projects around, yes, it is absolutely necessary that these improvements happen for safety, most especially for safety,” Bryan County Commissioner Noah Covington said.

Signs will help drivers during that time navigate any potential delays.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.