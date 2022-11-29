Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Richmond Hill holding first ever Winter Wonderland Festival, tree lighting ceremony

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(WILX)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill will be holding their first ever tree lighting ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., directly after the Christmas parade.

This is all part of their inaugural Winter Wonderland Festival, which will include a winter snow area for kids, a holiday market, food trucks, train rides, a gingerbread decorating contest, Santa Clause, and more.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be a countdown to light the park up for the holiday season.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the event for the snow play area and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Christmas Parade will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA analysis confirms Quinton Simon’s remains were found in landfill, according to FBI
Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Rahn Farms in Effingham County
Christmas tree vendors quickly selling out 🎄
THE News at 5:30
First Holiday Market huge hit for Tybee Island businesses
Screven Co. farmer offers tips for taking care of your Christmas tree
THE News at 5
Screven Co. farmer offers tips for taking care of your Christmas tree