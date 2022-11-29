Richmond Hill holding first ever Winter Wonderland Festival, tree lighting ceremony

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill will be holding their first ever tree lighting ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., directly after the Christmas parade.

This is all part of their inaugural Winter Wonderland Festival, which will include a winter snow area for kids, a holiday market, food trucks, train rides, a gingerbread decorating contest, Santa Clause, and more.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be a countdown to light the park up for the holiday season.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the event for the snow play area and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Christmas Parade will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

