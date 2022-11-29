Sky Cams
Statesboro man discusses being in new movie “Devotion”

Jim Branch
Jim Branch(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Moviegoers nationwide have flocked to theaters to see “Devotion”, a true-life military story filmed in Southeast Georgia.

Hollywood movie magic brought an aircraft carrier to the Statesboro airport and plopped it down on the tarmac. Statesboro’s Jim Branch got a front row seat or maybe something even better.

The motion picture “Devotion” opened last week after filming in Statesboro and Savannah back in Spring of last year. Jim Branch saw an ad online looking for extras and background actors.

“Honestly, as a joke to my three daughters I said, ‘I’m going to be in a movie with Joe Jonas,’” said Branch.

It’s set in the Korean War and tells the story of Jesse Brown, the Navy’s first black aviator and one of the war’s most brutal battles. Branch spent four days on the aircraft carrier crews constructed on a runway.

He stood in the background as they flew vintage aircraft back and forth in front of the cameras.

“Basically, I’m about 30 feet from these planes actually landing on the tarmac. And those planes are amazing.”

He’s grateful for the chance to be in a high profile production. He also feels more than a little local pride for the part the community played in the filming.

He hopes the success of this film company gets the attention of other producers to see this area as a location.

