TMT Farms kicks off annual Christmas lights display and food drive

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family continues a decades-long tradition of decorating their property for Christmas and sharing it with the community.

The lights at TMT Farms bring visitors back year after year. Three generations of the Thompson family decorate a two mile trail through their property and invite the public to come and enjoy.

They kicked off this season Thanksgiving night.

“The first two nights this year superceded anything we’ve ever had in the past,” said Roy Thompson.

Their combination of lights, inflatibles, and wooden building fronts captivate generations of visitors to help celebrate the Christmas season. The family start laying out the displays over the summer to get them ready.

The annual response from the community started another tradition. Visitors donate canned goods that the Thompsons turn over to the Christian Social Ministries food pantry.

Last year, they collected 112,000 pounds of food.

“It’s just shelf after shelf, box after box. And the people of Bulloch County, and surrounding counties, even surrounding states, help make that happen.”

While the food donations help feed many in the community, Thompson says getting to witness the generosity of others is a blessing all its own.

Ride through and you’ll see different church groups, civic groups, or businesses staffing the food drop stands. Thompson says people start contacting them in October to schedule a night to volunteer.

The lights are on every night from 6 p.m. to midnight now through December 27.

