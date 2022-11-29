Sky Cams
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

