Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot.

Police say it happened on Black Friday.

According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.

She told police that she hit the car, and the man got out and the two started arguing.

The woman says the man began hitting and choking her. An officer pulled the man off the woman.

Police watched store surveillance footage, it showed the woman had slapped the man’s phone out of his hand and “struck” him in the face.

The officer told the man that he had a right to defend himself but had taken things too far.

Again, warrants are out for both and as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

