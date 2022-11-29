Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot

(WABI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot.

Police say it happened on Black Friday.

According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.

She told police that she hit the car, and the man got out and the two started arguing.

The woman says the man began hitting and choking her. An officer pulled the man off the woman.

Police watched store surveillance footage, it showed the woman had slapped the man’s phone out of his hand and “struck” him in the face.

The officer told the man that he had a right to defend himself but had taken things too far.

Again, warrants are out for both and as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA analysis confirms Quinton Simon’s remains were found in landfill, according to FBI
Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son

Latest News

New red light
New red light installed at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway in Bryan Co.
Georgia Power installs another piece of grid improvement project
Origin Coffee Gives Away Taylor Swift Tickets
Savannah business offering two tickets to (Taylor Swift) paradise
Possible suspect in custody after shooting on Cat Branch Road in Jasper Co.