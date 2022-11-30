Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to the report of a threat at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning.

According to the Glynn County School System, the school has been cleared by law enforcement and all schools have been placed in a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution. The school system believes the report was a prank call.

The Glynn County School System said it is aware that several other school districts received similar calls and have begun investigating these reports.

The school system said increased police presence will remain on all campuses as a precaution.

