Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

Law enforcement said the hoax was "well coordinated."
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An elaborate hoax of an active shooter has been reported at Valdosta High School, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said the hoax was “well coordinated.”

Valdosta City Schools said in a Facebook post that the high school “was one of several statewide schools that went into lockdown today after the threat of an active shooter on campus.”

All schools have been placed on lockdown.

“School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep,” Valdosta City Schools said in a Facebook post. “There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site.”

Valdosta High School will release students early on Wednesday.

“As soon as the first responders reopen the main gates parents will be allowed to pick up their students. Buses will also run and any student who drives to school will be allowed to go home for the day,” the school system said.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman