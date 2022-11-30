Ft. Stewart’s 3rd ID holds annual Twilight Tattoo ceremony for Marne Week

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Marne Week and the Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division is continuing their grand tradition – Twilight Tattoo.

This is a night Fort Stewart honors their soldiers and their history.

“The Rock of the Marne....a firm foundation of our nation’s defense.”

That’s the nickname of Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division that just turned 105 years old.

So they celebrated their birthday with a grand with a bang during Twilight Tattoo.

“We execute it at twilight and it’s centered around a daily ceremony we do around army instillations called retreat where they bring the flag down. It traditionally marks the end of the duty day so twilight tattoo,” said BG Kevin Lambert, Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver.

The ultimate message from Tuesday night is to remember their history....those who were called to duty and who are no longer here.

Hundreds of trees at Warrior’s Walk line Cottrell Field where the ceremony happened. The trees are meant to honor 3rd Infantry Division Soldier’s since 2003 who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

As Marne week continues, families, soldiers incoming and present are reminded of that bigger picture.

BG Lambert said, “history, our birthday, the camaraderie, the sacrifice and the bond that keeps us together.”

So they’ll always take it back, to the beginning, when it all started during World War I and keep adding to the pages in future history books so the world can remember too.

“We know that this division is going to get called into action in the future. We’ve been a part of every major conflict in the past 100 years and we stand on the legacy of those who came before us.”

There are still a couple of events going on for Marne Week at Fort Stewart.

They have their winter fest and tree lighting on Wednesday at division headquarters.

On Thursday, there’s a gate memorialization. It will be held at the Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart.

