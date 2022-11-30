Sky Cams
Garvin returning to Vidalia as head football coach

Taking over in Onion Country after five successful seasons at Metter
Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin spent...
Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin spent the last five seasons at Metter.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Rodney Garvin is going home to Vidalia.

WTOC has confirmed Garvin is leaving Metter High to return to Vidalia as the Indians’ head football coach.

Garvin led the Tigers to a 52-12 record in five seasons at Metter, including four straight region championships. The Tigers reached the state semifinals twice and the state quarterfinals four times in Garvin’s tenure.

But Garvin says this was an opportunity to return home for his family. He spent 11 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Vidalia under former head coach Lee Chomskis before taking the head job at Metter.

Garvin tells WTOC his two adult children graduated from Vidalia High School, and he and his wife are looking forward to returning.

