Garvin returning to Vidalia as head football coach

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Rodney Garvin is going home to Vidalia.

WTOC has confirmed Garvin is leaving Metter High to return to Vidalia as the Indians’ head football coach.

Garvin led the Tigers to a 52-12 record in five seasons at Metter, including four straight region championships. The Tigers reached the state semifinals twice and the state quarterfinals four times in Garvin’s tenure.

But Garvin says this was an opportunity to return home for his family. He spent 11 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Vidalia under former head coach Lee Chomskis before taking the head job at Metter.

Garvin tells WTOC his two adult children graduated from Vidalia High School, and he and his wife are looking forward to returning.

