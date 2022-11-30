Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls

(Source: Kemp for Governor/YouTube)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp released a statement after several schools in Savannah and across Georgia were placed on lockdown following active shooter reports Wednesday.

According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials, the threat made against Savannah High School school is a hoax. Other false reports were made in Brunswick and Valdosta.

Governor Brian Kemp’s statement is below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman