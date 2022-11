Heavy police presence reported at Savannah High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham EMS confirms they have treated one person for a seizure at the school. A Savannah Police officer on the scene tells WTOC no one was injured.

We are working to get details confirmed and have a crew on scene. WTOC can confirm multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene at this time.

Pennsylvania Avenue and Capital Street are currently closed by law enforcement.

