Holiday Helper Tree goes virtual at Georgia Southern

Holiday Helper Tree
Holiday Helper Tree(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition on Georgia Southern University’s campuses has gone hi-tech to better serve those less fortunate.

With Georgia Southern’s 2022 Holiday Helpers Tree winding down, organizers say it’s never been easier to give a gift to those in need.

These days, you scan a gift tag with your phone instead of taking the tag to a store. The link takes you to a website with lists of gift ideas for needy people who’re helped by local service agencies.

They range from children in foster care to senior citizens in assisted living. Georgia Southern’s Office of Community Engagement made a virtual tree online during the pandemic and kept it there this year.

“Most of the students especially are appreciating it being virtual and that they can participate from anywhere,” said Emily Tanner, with Georgia Southern University’s Office of Community Engagement.

They’ve seen more than 500 tags selected so far. They hope the remaining 150 or so get picked by Friday.

An online link helps you purchase the gift and have it delivered to the agency serving that person.

She says it’s as easy as clicking on this QR code and picking a gift you’d like to give and sending it on its way.

