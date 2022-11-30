Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath

Jackie Johnson
Jackie Johnson(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case next month.

A superior court judge on Tuesday ordered a Dec. 29 arraignment for former District Attorney Jackie Johnson. More than a year has passed since Johnson was indicted on misconduct charges alleging she used her office to try to protect two of the white men who chased and fatally shot Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020.

One of them, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson as an investigator.

Johnson has denied wrongdoing and her attorneys have asked the judge to dismiss the charges.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
FILE
SC among states asking Congress to repeal vaccination mandate for armed forces
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls