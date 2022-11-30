List of holiday events in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here is a list of holiday events happening in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Wed., 11/30 - Brooklet Tree Lighting & Events. Downtown at 6pm. Performances, Santa & refreshments.

Thurs., 12/1 - The Lighting of Metter. Beginning with Parade downtown at 5 p.m. Vendors, Santa, performances.

Thurs., 12/1 - Swainsboro Christmas Parade downtown at 5:30 p.m.

Fri., 12/2 - Statesboro Christmas First Friday downtown. Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Vendors for Holiday shopping, Chili town, performances, hay ride, and Santa.

Fri., 12/2 - Winter Wonder Lyons. Lyons. Activities & treats. Christmas parade beginning at 6 p.m.

Fri., 12/2 - Glennville Christmas Golf Parade at 5 p.m.

Fri. - Sun., 12/2 - 12/4 - Lucy Belle Farms in Pembroke. Small Town Christmas Festival. Rides & amusements, ice skating, petting zoo, inflatables, vendor market, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Requires entry fee, cost of activities vary.

Fri., 12/2 & 12/3 - Bluffton tree lighting Friday & parade Saturday. More information here

Sat., 12/3 - Richmond Hill Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Inaugural Winter Wonderland Festival 4p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tree Lighting Ceremony at J.F. Gregory Park at 6 p.m.

Sat., 12/3 - Christmas in Claxton from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown. Arts & crafts and food vendors, live entertainment, pictures with Santa, games and activities. Parade of lights begins at 6 p.m.

Sat., 12/3 - Vidalia Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. Hwy. 280 from Church St to Broadfoot Blvd.

Sat., 12/3 - City of Guyton Christmas Sale on the Trail, Christmas Parade & Tour of Churches from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade at 11 a.m.

Sat., 12/3 - Cobbtown Christmas Festival & Parade. Festival begins at 9 a.m. Parade at 3 p.m. Street dance at 8 p.m. Rides, vendors, entertainment pictures with Santa.

Sat., 12/3 - City of Bloomingdale Christmas Parade at 10 a.m.

Sat., 12/3 - City of Adrian. Vendors & pictures with Santa beginning at 3 p.m. Parade at 6 p.m.

Sun., 12/4 - Beaufort Parade. More information can be found here

Mon., 12/5 - Cedar Crossing Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Sat., 12/10 - City of Oak Park Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. followed by light refreshments and pictures with Santa.

Sat., 12/10 - Twin City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m.