Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High.

The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.

Before it was confirmed that everything was a hoax, Dr. James Dunne says they got a call from law enforcement to be prepared for several injured victims.

According to Dunne, they did just that with more than 50 people ready to help at the main and children’s hospitals.

While it turned out to be a false alarm, he says their plan went exactly how it should.

“We actually activated that plan based on the information that we got from Savannah Police and EMS and that plan worked perfectly. We were up and ready to receive a large number of causalities. We had the resources on hand. We had the beds available. We had the ORs available. I was very pleased with how our staff responded,” said Dr. Dunne.

He mentioned having beds available because in mass casualty situations, they clear as many beds as possible by safely discharging people. They also hold their operating rooms so they have about 10 to 12 operating rooms ready for use.

He says they do drills for mass casualty situations about 2 to 3 times a year. He’s also not only glad they were prepared, but also relieved no one was hurt.

He shares that same sentiment with many families in Savannah and across the state.

