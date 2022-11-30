Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Refurbished items could save you big bucks this holiday season

Many refurbished items have warranties and return policies
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With inflation hitting a 40-year high and hovering near 8%, many Americans will look for ways to save this holiday shopping season.

Lucas Gutterman, with U.S. Public Interest Group, said one way to trim your spending budget is by purchasing refurbished items.

Gutterman said shoppers can expect to save about 20% if you buy a newly issued item that has been refurbished. For items that were released in the past, you can expect to save an additional 10% every year that the produce has been available.

He added that buying refurbished has the added bonus of being really good for the planet.

Before you buy refurbished, Gutterman offered several tips:

  • Expensive cameras and phones are good candidates for refurbished purchases
  • Avoid fragile items that could be damaged in shipping, like TVs
  • Avoid items that touch your skin, such as headphones
  • Research companies before purchase to make sure they are legitimate
  • Look for one-year warranties on purchases
  • Check return policies before you buy

Gutterman said retailers like The Store, Back Market, or Gazelle are reputable websites that certify their refurbished items and ensure they are genuine. He also mentioned some big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart offer refurbished items from their websites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Defense rests, closings next at Harvey Weinstein rape trial
The 5,573-square-foot store was destroyed (WKMG, VICTORIA STEWART, FACEBOOK, SHAJAYLA WHITAKER,...
SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire
‘We cannot be too cautious’: Campus police chief says multiple departments working to find those responsible for hoax
Savannah Active Shooter Hoax
Savannah Active Shooter Hoax
The 5,573-square-foot store was destroyed (WKMG, VICTORIA STEWART, FACEBOOK, SHAJAYLA WHITAKER,...
SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire