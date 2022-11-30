Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

They say they are looking for Demetria Watson. They say she left her home around 9:30 a.m. on Monday in a gray in color 2019 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag PXK6484.

2019 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag PXK6484 (Richmond Hill Police Department)

Police say she left all her belongings at her home and has not made contact with family or friends since.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912.756.5645 or Bryan County Dispatch at 912.756.2626.

