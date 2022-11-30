Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SC among states asking Congress to repeal vaccination mandate for armed forces

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was among 21 GOP state governors to ask Congress to repeal the armed forces vaccine mandate Wednesday.

The letter submitted to congress asked lawmakers to take action to remove the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was authorized on Aug. 24, 2021. The governors urged this action through a standalone bill or the National Defense Authorization Act.

The letter says the mandate is creating a national security risk by deterring new recruits and pushing current enlisted members out who refuse the vaccine.

The letter says the U.S. National Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% on Oct. 8 and had 7,500 members leave the service. The letter also says the National Guard was preparing to discharge roughly 14,000 soldiers over the next two years for refusing the vaccine.

The letter also says the U.S. Army failed its recruiting goal by 25% on Oct. 10, a shortage of 15,000 recruits. It also reports that as of Nov. 15, in total there have been 8,000 Active Duty servicemembers discharged since the implementation of the vaccine mandate.

WIS has embedded the full letter below.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Jackie Johnson
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls