Top Teacher: Amanda Ramsey

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Teaching can be a tough profession but also one of the most rewarding.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she gets her motivation from her students. Meet Amanda Ramsey from South Effingham High School.

Amanda Ramsey teaches Honors biology and AP biology at South Effingham High School.

“The kids absolutely the kids. I love seeing that aha moment when the light bulb goes off and something finally makes sense to them.”

Ramsey has been teaching for 10 years and says the most important thing she can do is build a relationship with her students and make her class a safe space.

“The motivation is I really want kids to feel really welcome in my room, I want kids to feel they are a part of their environment, I want them to feel comfortable with learning and asking questions and a part of the community that is my classroom,” Ramsey said.

“I nominated her because I knew she was different than other teachers that I have had. She’s very hands on, always there to help. She was like a second mother to me, anything I wanted help, after class, before class, she was always there to help,” Student Amari Branch said.

“Kids need support and kids need to know that there is someone there for them. To to know they are not alone in this journey,” Ramsey said.

Amanda Ramsey this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.