Warm morning ahead of showers and storms moving in!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll see rain move in today as a strong cold front pushes across the region.

It will be a MUCH warmer start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. That’s about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning! A line of showers and storms moves into our western areas after daybreak.

A stronger storm or two will be possible during the morning, especially west of I-95. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid 70s, but rain clears the coast by the mid afternoon. Cooler air moves in behind the front with lows in the mid 40s around Savannah Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs only making it to about 60 degrees during the afternoon as drier air settles back in. Friday will be the chilliest of the work week with inland areas in the upper 30s and lower 40s closer to Savannah.

Warmer weather builds back in this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 70s and morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Dry weather extends into next week with highs holding in the mid 70.

Also, happy last day of hurricane season!

