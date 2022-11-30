Wayne Co. schools placed on lockdown for hoax shooter call

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says they also received a threat Wednesday morning. The school system said this call was also a hoax, but they did have increased patrols around the schools.

RELATED STORY >>> Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls

They also initiated a level 2 soft lockdown for two hours. Later on, all operations returned to normal.

The Wayne County School System says they are vigilant in taking all threats seriously.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.