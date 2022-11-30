Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Wayne Co. schools placed on lockdown for hoax shooter call

(Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says they also received a threat Wednesday morning. The school system said this call was also a hoax, but they did have increased patrols around the schools.

RELATED STORY >>> Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls

They also initiated a level 2 soft lockdown for two hours. Later on, all operations returned to normal.

The Wayne County School System says they are vigilant in taking all threats seriously.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Jackie Johnson
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High