‘We cannot be too cautious’: Campus police chief says multiple departments working to find those responsible for hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The area surrounding Savannah High was filled with hundreds of law enforcement officers around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports came in that there was an active shooter.

With that report being a hoax, Chief Terry Enoch with the Campus Police Department says they will be working to prosecute who was responsible for that call that ultimately terrified so many families this morning.

Chief Enoch says law enforcement, including him, were on scene almost immediately after that hoax call came in.

Police went through every classroom and an all clear was given around 11 a.m.

He says there was such a large police presence because they’d rather be prepared for the worst case scenario, just in case it turned out to be real.

“We cannot be too cautious. We have to respond and today we responded appropriately. Let me tell you something. I have with me District Attorney Shalena Jones. We’re taking this very serious. For those that are responsible for it, we are going to work along with the district attorney’s office. We have homeland security, the FBI. We have all of our collaborative partners, Savannah Police Department. Every department,” said Chief Enoch.

Parents who came to get their kids were reunited with students shortly after the all clear was given.

There was one person who police detained briefly at the school because the person matched a vague description given in the hoax phone call. That person was determined to have nothing to do with the hoax and was never arrested.

