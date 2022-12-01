Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office discussing new developments in 1995 cold case

(Live 5/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a news conference to discuss new developments in a cold case from 1995.

The sheriff’s office said the updates are about a case from May of 1995, where an unidentified deceased woman was found in a roadside drainage ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.

#WATCH: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a news conference to discuss new developments in a cold case from 1995.

