Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois. (Source: Raising Cane’s/Seater/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Gray News) – It’s a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

Hundreds of people gathered for the lighting ceremony Tuesday night at the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove.

The event was filmed for a holiday commercial.

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves introducing Chase to the crowd as the actor holds a pair of extension cords.

“Drumroll, please,” Chase says as he plugs in the cords. Of course, the lights don’t work, but like in the film, the display lights up on the second try.

Fortunately, unlike in “Christmas Vacation,” the display did not cause a city-wide power outage.

Chase and Graves then drove away in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped on top.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office discussing new developments in 1995 cold case
Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s