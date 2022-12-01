Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card.

Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Sisters on the Fly: Christmas Caravan Tour
Sisters on the Fly: Christmas Caravan Tour
How to make Bao bites
How to make Bao bites
How to make Bao bites
How to make Bao bites
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards