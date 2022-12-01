Sky Cams
Cooler today with plenty of sunshine!

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows near 40 for Savannah and upper 30s for inland communities.

Factor in a northern wind and it will feel like the mid 30s in Savannah at daybreak! Even with the sunshine it will be a cool day, with temperatures in the mid 50s at noon and highs near 60 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear and cool during the evening, so dress warm if you have plans!

Friday morning will be chilly as well, with lows once again in the lower 40s around Savannah. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s this weekend, so not quite as cold! The afternoon will be a bit warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s for highs along with a slight chance of rain.

Next week starts out looking mostly dry with morning temperatures starting out in the mid 50s and highs in the lower 70s. The middle of the week will be above average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 11.30