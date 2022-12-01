Early voting for Ga. runoff ends Friday, totals continue to break records

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are continuing to follow early voting turnout in Georgia.

The Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary released Wednesday’s unofficial early voting numbers for our area.

The numbers range from a couple hundred voters to almost 5,000.

Appling - 397

Bacon - 335

Bryan - 1,618

Bulloch - 1,514

Candler - 303

Chatham - 4,952

Evans - 279

Jeff Davis - 263

Liberty - 1,321

Long - 269

McIntosh - 550

Montgomery - 156

Tattnall - 482

Toombs - 694

Wayne - 673

And as early voting continues, state elections leaders say we would have seen record turnout Wednesday if we hadn’t seen all-time highs the past two days.

More than 282,000 people voted Wednesday, sending the state past a million votes. That’s with rain complicating the wait, but not deterring people from getting out to vote.

Again, these numbers aren’t just beating runoff records, which typically see lower turnout. They’re beating general election turnout.

Friday is the last day of early voting. Election Day is next Tuesday, Decemeber 5.

