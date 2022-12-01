First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction.

Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed.

With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks like the plans announced years ago. With the roadblocks and construction barrels gone, project planners say things are better than back to normal.

“We have new businesses that have shown up. We have old businesses that have been torn down. We have people waiting in line to get into restaurants,” said Keely Fennell, Blue Mile chairperson.

The city teamed with Georgia Southern and other agencies to use funds secured in a national grant contest to dress up South Main. After they fixed drainage issues, they widened sidewalks, move utility lines improved lighting and landscaping to make an area people want to walk and explore this portion of town.

“It’s really an inviting time for people to be able to walk this area. I think people feel safe, feel comfortable and want to be able to shop business to business.”

The second phase will take the same landscaping and curb appeal all the way to the courthouse, connecting the university campus all the way to Statesboro’s downtown.

Fennel says we’ll soon begin to see work on the second phase and The Creek on the Blue Mile Project next year.

