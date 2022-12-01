Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy.

Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each representing a different generation of service to the United States.

Thursday morning’s ceremony unveiled replicas of the signs that will now be displayed outside of gates 2, 4, 7,and 8 on the installation.

“Every morning, we drive in, and we drive out of these gates. Having these gates dedicated to someone who’s contributed so much to our nation, it’s a reminder every day of the oath we took,” said Lt. Col. George Morris, with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment.

Four men, each accomplished members of the 3rd ID, honored for their dedication to their country.

Sgt. Leroy Mendonca, SFC. John Marshall, Col. Lionel McGarr, and PFC. John L. Barkley – all memorialized today with service ranging from World War I to Iraq. Family members say it was an emotional morning.

“This is a great honor. My father would have been so honored and proud that he was being recognized. The 3rd Infantry Division was very close to his heart, and he carried that all through his career,” said Rosa Crass, the daughter of Col. Lionel McGarr.

Rosa Crass says her father, Col. Lionel McGarr who fought and was injured in World War II, never let anything stop him.

“They said you’re not going back to the war, he said ‘I am going back, patch me up and get me back to my unit.’ He was trained for that, he felt very strongly about it.”

She hopes that her father’s legacy will continue to inspire others.

“I hope that it gives people who come through and read it, that they receive a lot of encouragement in their lives no matter what you do, you push forward.”

The four dedications today now make for seven gates on the installation that carry the names of soldiers.

