Group sues Tybee Island over method used to pass STVR ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Tybee Island was hit with yet another lawsuit over their short-term vacation rental ordinance.

This lawsuit comes after the city already enacted its new STVR ordinance.

Dusty Church and Cody Gay are two of the people on the Tybee Alliance, the group suing the city. This second lawsuit isn’t based on the ordinance itself, like it was in the first lawsuit.

“This lawsuit is challenging the method with which the city used to pass the new ordinance,” Church said.

The lawsuit claims that certain sections of the city’s Code of Ordinances are “invalid and unenforceable because the code sections were not enacted in compliance with the constitution, the Georgia Code, and the City’s charter.”

“We believe that the city disregarded their own city charter and state law in passing the ordinance by ignoring the basic rules by which a city government is required to provide written notice and written text of a law before they pass it so that the public can review, comment and provide feedback to their elected leaders,” Church said.

The lawsuit says the ordinance would then be invalid and unenforceable.

“What we really want to see is a final resolve. We really want this to be handled in a way that’s fair. It’s not that we are against ordinances being in place,” Church said.

Because of pending litigation, the city declined to comment. However, they did say “It is the city’s position that its actions complied with all applicable state laws and its ordinances. Public hearings and meetings were also held in compliance with all applicable laws and ordinances.”

