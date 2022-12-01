Sky Cams
Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday

By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!

That includes Hinesville for the Holidays.

The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!

It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park.

It’s also the first full scale Hinesville for the Holidays since the pandemic. City leaders are excited for everyone to be together.

“We’re able to basically come together and just celebrate the Christmas season. This is really exciting because we look forward to enhancing the quality of life for our citizens and visitors here in the City of Hinesville, and this is again, a great opportunity to do that,” said City Manager Kenneth Howard.

The event goes until 8:00 p.m. with the Christmas Tree lighting at 7 p.m.

And the Hinesville Christmas parade is Friday at 6:30 p.m.

