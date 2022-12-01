Huge turnout continues for Chatham Co. early voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People continue to turn out in strong numbers for early voting for the U.S. Senate Runoff election between Incumbent Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.

Voters WTOC talked to at the Islands Library in Chatham County on Thursday said they expected the long lines out the door, but nothing was going to stop them from casting their vote.

At the Islands Library, they said the average wait time is about an hour and a half, but people in line said they don’t care about the wait because it’s worth it in the end.

According to the Chatham County Board of Registrars’ most recent tally, there have been more than 19,000 people who’ve cast their vote during the early voting period. But we aren’t just seeing record-breaking numbers locally. The Secretary of State’s Office says the state crossed the one million vote mark on Wednesday.

People waiting in the long lines say they’re happy to see this turnout because it shows that people understand this race’s importance for the state. They also say they chose to vote early, regardless of hour-long wait times, because they think Election Day lines will be even longer.

“I ride by and keep looking, but it’s been steady so each time I go to come I’m thinking the line would be shorter but it’s not. It’s been following suit all throughout the whole day,” voter Eleanor Wiggins said.

“It seemed like a pretty contentious election. There was a lot of people on both sides, a lot of money spent so it wasn’t shocking to see such a narrow margin. Definitely encourage people to get out and vote and have your voice be heard,” voter Jim Gill said.

The last day of early voting is Friday. If you don’t make it out, you will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

