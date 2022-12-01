Sky Cams
Liberty Co. sees largest turnout for runoff election

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Record-shattering voter turnout in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate continues. In Liberty County, elections leaders say things are going well.

According to the county’s elections supervisor, early voters in Liberty County have experienced very few lines, with most being able to get in and out in five to ten minutes. This is also the county’s largest turnout for a runoff election.

By Thursday afternoon, around 6,500 people had cast their ballots either in person or absentee… something area elections officials are calling unprecedented.

“I love the fact that people are coming in and exercising their right to vote, and enjoying themselves when they come in. The last thing you want is a sour face. That’s the best thing ever, because we take care of our people when they come in. When they come through, they love it. They’re always getting a smile, and we’re getting a smile back to us,” said Ronda Walthour, the Liberty County Elections Supervisor.

Tomorrow is the final day of early voting for the runoff, and Liberty County is offering extended hours.

The main office and the Liberty County Complex will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

