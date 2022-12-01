Sky Cams
Metter kicks off Christmas celebrations

By Dal Cannady
Dec. 1, 2022
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Metter kicks off the Christmas season downtown with a parade and live entertainment.

The city does this as a way to decorate downtown with lights and get in the Christmas spirit, but also promote Metter’s downtown shops and businesses and remind people to shop local whenever they can.

Many of those businesses will stay open later and offer holiday deals to promote downtown.

Besides food vendors, there’s also a chili contest among local teams. The fun starts now and lasts through 8 p.m.

